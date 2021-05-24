Cristina Pardo wins the league … from the zascas to Toni Cantó

A screenshot of the program ‘Liarla Pardo’ (Photo: La Sexta)

Cristina Pardo has scored a goal again, but this could be said to be worth a league. If the league is to give Zascas to Toni Cantó. During a moment of the program Liarla Pardo has not been able to miss a comment to leave a bite to the former member of Ciudadanos.

The presenter took advantage of the fact that Celia Villalobos highlighted the philosophy of the Atlético de Madrid coach, Diego Simeone, to pick up an unexpected pass and shoot at pleasure. Villalobos has referred to the conquest of the eleventh colchoneros league to explain that “the ‘match by match’ is a vital philosophy that we all have to exercise”, alluding to the iconic phrase of the ‘Cholo’.

For now, the one who has exercised it [la filosofía de Simeone] is Toni Cantó with the ‘match by match’ Cristina Pardo

Pardo has not been able to resist and has ruled that “for the moment, the one who has exercised it is Toni Cantó with party by party”, in reference to his passage through different formations such as UPyD, Cs and now the Popular Party.

