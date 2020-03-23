Cristina Pardo, highly criticized for her question to Emiliano García-Page about Quim Torra

Since Pedro Sánchez decreed the state of alarm throughout Spain due to the coronavirus pandemic, the television grills have been filled with programs reporting on the COVID-19 crisisApproved measures are debated or experts and politicians are interviewed about the management of the situation. In ‘Liarla Pardo’ they have opted for this formula and Cristina Pardo interviewed the President of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, on Sunday, March 22, about the telematic meeting that the various autonomous rulers shared with the executive.

What a shame to ask and what a sensible answer. The lesson can be worth to the partner as if it were a master of journalism. Resorting to the topic is populist, but if you do not have everything tied up, they leave you with the xxxx in the air …

pic.twitter.com/v7few8T0a2

– moisESPN (@moillorens) March 22, 2020

The journalist wanted to know García-Page’s opinion on Quim Torra’s attitude towards the coronavirus crisis, since the Catalan leader was the only one who did not sign the first agreement reached between the central government and the autonomous communities. Presuming that this attitude could have angered the rest of the autonomous rulers, Pardo encouraged García-Page to assess “in a sibylline way”, if he so wished, “the behavior” of the President of the Generalitat. Critics on social networks were not long in coming, where they have dismissed the question as “shameful” and “populist”.

“Does it surprise you? Does it seem bad, fatal, worse?” Asked Pardo., assuming that the response of the Castilian-Manchego leader would be to criticize Torra’s decisions. “From the outset, I am obliged to speak, I do not say more normally about the President of the Generalitat, but simply as a patient,” García-Page has begun, making it clear that his intention was to speak at all times with much respect of its Catalan counterpart.

Does not criticize Torra

García-Page explained that all the regional presidents have wished Isabel Díaz Ayuso and Quim Torra a speedy recovery and has highlighted the good harmony between all the leaders: “I sincerely believe, within what the meeting has been, that the atmosphere it was very constructive on everyone’s part. ” In addition, he wanted to reiterate his support for some of the ideas proposed by the President of the Generalitat: “There are many things that Mr. Torra has said to me that have seemed very sensible”.

