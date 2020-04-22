A short message posted on social media was the method chosen by Cristina Fernández de Kirchner to demand again that the Supreme Court intervene and define the validity of sessions via teleconference in the Nation’s Senate, in the context of the pandemic health emergency.

On Tuesday, April 14, in a 30-page text, the head of the Upper House had supported her presentation by referring to “exceptional framework of the current state of emergency triggered by the pandemic“and asked the Supreme Court to”clear the state of uncertainty regarding the legal validity of session using virtual or remote means“

“Unmissable thread of twits in which Graciana Peñafort, Director of Legal Affairs of the Senate of the Nation, explains that when the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation wants to treat and resolve a matter, it does so … regardless of any legislation and jurisprudence …“Wrote the head of the upper house this afternoon.

Cristina Kirchner’s tweet gives way to a extensive thread posted by the director of Legal Affairs of the Senate, who had questioned Casal for ruling, after the Supreme Court asked for his opinion, that the consultation on virtual sessions “is not within the competence” of the Court.

“217 years ago there was in the US the most cited case in the history of law. Is called “Marbury vs. Madison” (1803). I have counted it in a thousand notes because, among other things, it is the party’s kick in what we call constitutional control, ”says Peñafort’s first message, which leads to the development of his analysis.

“The senators from the Front of All appeared in Court and explained why they cannot sit if it’s not virtual. They are far away, many of them are at risk group and after session they should quarantine for 14 days. Without senators 14 days, ”argues the head of Legal Affairs of the Senate, to support the claim that Parliamentary activity is allowed to resume by videoconference.

In the same message, lashes out at the attorney general because he believes he “tries to protect the 12,000 fortunes” that should pay the wealth tax: “What Casal is trying to do is for the Court to choose a conservative position. Although that means risking a lot of lives. Although that implies depriving the State of a legitimate source of resources that are going to be used to pay part of the salaries of the workers of the companies that are closed so that they get sick as little as possible. So that they die as few as possible ”, he adds.

“You will see that when it wants to find ‘case’, the Court finds them. You will see that when you want to innovate in the protection of rights, the Court innovates. And you know what? It’s okay. To do these things, there is the super power that the Constitution gives to the Supreme Court, ”says Peñafort, who also prepared the formal presentation made by Cristina Kirchner last week.

On the end of his exposition, takes up a historical example with a controversial and challenging analogy: “The history of the peoples can be written with blood or with reasons. Marshall 197 years ago gave the example of how institutional history can be written with reason. Because the Constitution is not a dead letter, but a power that lives and beats. Here and now. It is the Supreme Court who has to decide now whether we Argentines are going to write history with blood or with reasons. Because we are going to write it the same. As the Redondos sing: ‘Look at which side of the wick you find yourself’“