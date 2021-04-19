Cristina, Ferre’s girlfriend, operates on her chest and shows the results on her social networks

Cristina, Ferre’s girlfriend, who was a contestant on the first edition of the Telecinco reality show, La casa fuerte, has recently undergone an intervention to have chest surgery.

The young woman states that I had a problem and has been put in the hands of the medical professionals of the Esquivel Clinic to perform a surgery of replacement of prostheses.

During the days before and after the intervention, the influencer has been sharing all kinds of details. Even if has not made it clear exactly what problem he had to have to undergo this operation again, he has said in his Instagram stories that he had to increase size of the prostheses because otherwise the problem would not have been solved.

Cristina after going through the operating room.CRISCANARIA5 / INSTAGRAM

“I feel bloated, I have to rest a little bit “, the young woman has confessed on the social network. Something that will cost her, since she is very active and athletic.” trouble for which I had to fix my chest because we have recorded it with the Esquivel team, “he added.

From what it follows that in the next few days he will share all the details of the surgery and the problem that has led her to have to be operated on again.

Despite having to go through the operating room and find herself upset and in pain, Cristina is shown very positive in their social networks, lively and lively, eager to share what the real reasons that have forced her to put herself in the hands of these professionals.