Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández, who was head of state between 2007 and 2015, went to court on Monday after being summoned to receive information in a case investigating alleged illegal espionage maneuvers during the government of Mauricio Macri ( 2015-2019), of which she would have been a victim.

In a video uploaded to her social networks, the former president and political partner of the current president, Alberto Fernández, relates, with her voice accompanying images of the journey by car to the federal courts of the Buenos Aires town of Lomas de Zamora, that the case for the one that is called “is a true and authentic scandal”.

“The AFI (Federal Intelligence Agency), which was directly dependent on Mauricio Macri, used drug traffickers to carry out attacks on his own government officials and to monitor and spy on both opponents and their own leaders,” says Fernández.

“Incredible: the Argentine State hiring drug traffickers. And to think that that government, that of Macri, sold to all the Argentines who came to fight drug trafficking. My God, how much lies and how much cynicism, by God ”, he regrets.

THE INVESTIGATION

Although the details of the cause for which the vice president went to court are unknown, the newspaper La Nación noted that the case arose as a result of the statement of a drug trafficker arrested last February, who would have confessed that a lawyer for the bar brava (groups of violent fans) of the Lanús club had appeared before him as an agent of the AFI and guaranteed him coverage to expand his ‘narco’ business.

Always according to the same newspaper, that lawyer led him to put an explosive device in the house of a former official of the Ministry of Defense of the Macrista Government in August 2018.

After that confession, Judge Federico Villena began to investigate this alleged lawyer and, after a series of evidence measures, work began on the hypothesis of the operation of a spy network executed by AFI agents during the administration of the former director. from the AFI Gustavo Arribas and his second, Silvia Majdalani, for allegedly physically following political officials, journalists and even judges.

“I read and listen to reports about the follow-up and espionage that they would have done to me from the macrista AFI and I cannot avoid remembering the episodes that I tirelessly reported during those years if nobody did anything,” Fernández remarks in his video.

SEVERAL COMPLAINTS FOR ALLEGED ESPIONAGE

In recent days, various allegations of alleged espionage have been known during the previous government.

This weekend it was known that more than 400 journalists, including several from the Efe Agency, were investigated during the government of former Argentine President Mauricio Macri (2015-2019), as denounced by the current management of the AFI before the Justice.

The agency’s intervener, Graciela Caamano, filed a complaint for the alleged “illegal intelligence production regarding journalists, academics, social organizations and political parties”, the evidence of which was delivered today before the Justice, as confirmed by official sources.

According to the complaint, the Macri Government’s Ministry of Security established guidelines to grant accreditations to journalists for the World Trade Organization (WTO) and G20 summits that were held in 2017 and 2018 and, according to the Intelligence tasks would not have been ordered or authorized by a magistrate.

In addition, in late May a prosecutor charged Macri, Arribas and Majdalani, among other former officials, after Caamano, appointed to the post by the Government of Alberto Fernández (who took office last December after defeating Macri at the polls) denounced that the previous Executive “stored intelligence information about people linked to political activity” in the country, such as journalists, leaders and police forces.

A DIFFERENT APPEARANCE

During Macri’s tenure, many times Cristina Fernández was summoned to the courts to declare as accused in various cases for alleged corruption, and even for alleged cover-up of terrorists and other crimes, from when she was president.

“On those occasions they became two motorcycles with cameras transmitting live and direct my travel around the city (to go to court). It is rare that (now) they do not follow me because the judicial cause for which I am summoned is a true and authentic scandal. Unprecedented scandal I would say, ”said the vice president in the video.

The leader of the Kirchnerist Peronism criticized that in 2017, “famous” eavesdropping of telephone conversations with her collaborator Óscar Parrilli, who was chief of the prosecutors during part of her mandate, were broadcast by the media.

“Conversations that had been recorded by the eavesdropping office that Macri made depend on the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation,” he stressed.

“They illegally broadcast private conversations. I always wonder what would have happened if the Court had taken measures and punished those responsible. It is probable that this cause had not existed. And a lot of citizens had not been spied on, heard or suffered attacks. Anyway, of those sludges these muds “, he concludes.