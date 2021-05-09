Cristina Fernández and Hugo Silva explode on Twitter against the bottles after falling the state of alarm

At dawn from this Saturday to Sunday the alert status for the coronavirus declined in Spain. In most of the big Spanish cities, thousands of young people took to the streets to celebrate with bottles and more or less improvised concentrations.

But the fact that there has no longer been an alarm does not mean that there is no pandemic, and there were many critical voices that raised against these concentrations when the worst is not yet over.

Two of the public persons who demonstrated were the journalist Cristina Fernandez and the actor Hugo Silva, who used the social network Twitter to criticize the scenes that were taking place.

Cristina Fernández recounted a personal experience to criticize the facts: “My brother and I had to put on PPE in order to hold my mother’s hand for the last time. We couldn’t hug her. It was three months ago, “wrote the television journalist.

“Since then, we have been happy with each vaccine. Of each day with fewer deaths. This morning, dear ones, you have destroyed us “, concluded Cristina Fernández. The journalist, in effect, lost her mother on February 7.

“With a broken heart, I want to thank the Zendal staff for their dedication and love to my mother. The miracle we sought could not be. And that you fought so hard, Mom … thank you for choosing us. We continue without you and with you“he said then.

The other famous person who spoke out against it was the actor Hugo Silva. The protagonist of series such as Los Hombres de Paco or El Ministerio del Tiempo was less prolific in words than the journalist, but perhaps more graphic when criticizing young people.

Silva shared a screenshot of one of the night’s hashtags or trends: “Subnormal”. The Madrid interpreter’s tweet received more than 40,000 ‘likes’.