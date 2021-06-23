Cristina Bucsa passes Wimbledon round

06/23/2021

On at 4:45 PM CEST

Cristina Bucsa, Spanish, number 166 of the WTA, won in two hours and eleven minutes by 5-7, 6-2 and 6-3 Romanian Irina Maria Bara, number 113 of the WTA, in the qualifying round of Wimbledon. With this result, we will see the player in the next round of Wimbledon.

The statistics of the match indicate that Bucsa managed to break the serve to his opponent 9 times, had a 74% effectiveness in the first service, committed 3 double faults and managed to win 56% of the service points. As for the Romanian player, she managed to break her opponent’s serve 6 times and her effectiveness data is 67%, 2 double faults and 47% of points obtained on serve.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) has a preliminary access phase where the tennis players with the lowest rankings have to reach the highest possible points to be able to participate in the official tournament. Specifically, a total of 128 tennis players participate in this phase of the competition. In addition, it takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.