Cristina and Victoria, Julio Iglesias’ twin daughters, turn 20 and show their most personal album

Cristina and Victoria, the twin daughters of singer Julio Iglesias and former Dutch model Miranda Rijnsburger, have met this May 1 20 years, an anniversary in which they have taken the opportunity to show their Photo album more personal.

Both have been sent mutual congratulations on Instagram, where they have become true influencers by accumulating tens of thousands of followers.

“20 years with this amazing person, I couldn’t imagine life without you. I love you infinitely “, has written Victoria Iglesias to her sister Cristina. Along with the congratulations, Victoria has shared with her followers an image in which she poses in a very affectionate attitude with her sister, a common gesture judging by the many photographs of her childhood that he has published in the same post.

In them it can be seen how throughout all these years both sisters have been inseparable.

Cristina Iglesias placeholder imageFor his part, he has responded in a comment to Victoria and has also published another post dedicated to his twin: “20 with my best friend! I love you, Vic.”

Like her sister, Cristina has published another photograph of his childhood along with some more recent images showing how close they are.

In addition, young women are already preparing to make the leap into the business world, with the launch of My Tribeü, a firm of vitamin products and natural food supplements, according to Vanity Fair.

For this project, in which they have been working since last year, they have the advice of the doctor Outcast Vaziri, a highly recognized expert in natural medicine in Miami.