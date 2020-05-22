The alleged bad relationship between Georgina Rodríguez and her mother-in-law Dolores Aveiro has made headlines practically since the young woman began her love story with Cristiano Ronaldo. However, both have tried to deny it on more than one occasion with comments on social networks or photographs in which they appeared together, but a trigger put the dispute back to the present time: Dolores stopped following Georgina on Instagram.

The rumors returned stronger than ever, but now The mother of the Juventus forward wanted to reject this idea with an extensive message from his profile on the same social network providing an explanation for this media unfollow. In this way, he wanted to keep up with the news published in his country that assured that Aveiro had cut off his relationship with his daughter-in-law after the confinement they had in Portugal.

“My dear followers, If I have stopped following someone with whom I have a direct relationship, it was because of something strange, it was unintentional. As you know, my Instagram is used superficially, I don’t understand any of this. And if I stopped following my daughter-in-law and some people it was just carelessness. I accidentally touched a button, “he began expressing.

“Stop making up stories, I’m not faced with anyone. Children and dumb people quarrel when they stop following. I’m old enough to know that, I just don’t know how to manage Instagram. And this text was written by my daughter. I know how to post photos and read your comments, and even that I do wrong. Be good, and be happy, “he wrote through his Stories.

In addition, his daughter Elma has been dispatched against the press of his country for inventing false news to feed the rumors of a bad relationship. “I just came across this news, and I start to think that, In addition to this pandemic is affecting lives, it is also affecting brains. I don’t want to be rude, but sometimes I feel like sending them all to hell. I only ask one thing: that they respect my family and especially my mother, and that they do not invent things that do not make sense“Journalism in Portugal is at the bottom of a well,” said Katia, the other sister of Cristiano Ronaldo.