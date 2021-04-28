Cristiano’s message, with a message to Juventus?

04/27/2021

On at 22:26 CEST

Cristiano Ronaldo he made an enigmatic message where he predictably referred to Juventus in Turin. During the morning of Tuesday, the Portuguese striker published a phrase on his social networks that could be addressed to the Bianconero team. “Success happens when your dreams are bigger than your excuses“.

With your team fourth in Serie A, tied at 66 points with Naples, third, and with AC Milan, fifth, the Turin team’s sole objective is to seal their qualification for the Champions League next season.

Thirteen points from Inter, Leader on the table with 79 points, behind the fall in the second round of the Champions League against Porto, the salvation of the season for the team led by Andrea Pirlo only happens to be among the top four of the Italian championship.

Now, with the message that Cristiano Ronaldo published on his social networks, added to the poor performance of Juve this year, the continuity of the Portuguese star in the Italian team for the following year may be complicated.