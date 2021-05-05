“Cristiano’s determination is admirable”

05/04/2021 at 7:27 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

Adrien Rabiot, wanted by Barça years ago, has not finished emerging at Juventus. The French midfielder has alternated episodes at a high football level and stages in which he has been relegated to the background. In an interview for Billion Keys, the former PSG has explained his adventure in Italian football.

First of all, the midfielder explained his period of adaptation to Serie A. “When I arrived in Italy, I already considered myself a mature footballer. I signed with Juventus at the age of 24, I was not exactly a rookie. However, it is true that Things change when you go to a foreign country, you mature as the days go by. It is a football, a language and a way of doing things differently, an important change at all levels“.

One of the biggest changes Rabiot has experienced has occurred in training. “We always meet one hour before the start of the training session, which starts at 11:00. However, at 10:30 everyone is in the gym. We carry out prevention work, in accordance with the current needs of each footballer. At Juventus, this is a very important aspect. “

The French footballer has highlighted the harshness of this routine, much less lax than that of PSG. “In Paris we could stay in the dressing room without doing this work before a session. Here, after each workout, we spend a lot of time on care and recovery work. He’s very professional at this level. The Italian mentality does not tolerate any deviation. “

Finally, he stressed Cristiano Ronaldo’s commitment to this work routine. “Since working with Cristiano, he has shown great rigor in his daily work. We often repeat it, but there is no secret. It cannot be learned, it is a state of mind, a matter of will. This is what I get from him on a daily basis, this desire to stay focused on his athletic performance. At his age he plays almost every game, which accumulates fatigue, a real energy expenditure and yet always responds. His unwavering determination is exemplary.