Cristiano’s couple will have their own series on Netflix

Cristiano Ronaldo’s super model and partner, Georgina Rodríguez, to star in his own series on Netflix where we can appreciate what his life is like. It is a reality show that will show the evolution of the model who is now a celebrity and influencer and above all, what it is like to be Ronaldo’s partner.

The model, who has more than 20 million followers on Instagram, is very active on the social network, so many fans know certain facets of her lifestyle. However, The series will seek to further expand Georgina’s daily life, so that we can see their exercise routines, their role as mother and wife, among other aspects.

The style of the series will be similar to that of the Kardashians, so many fans will be delighted with the content that Netflix will show. At the moment, the series does not have a release date or how many chapters the season will have, and the little that is known, is that it will show both the good and the difficult moments that Georgina has had to go through.

The model confirmed the project through her Instagram account, where she commented on the following message along with a photo: “Very excited and happy with this new project. Thanks family!”.

Cristiano Ronaldo did not take long to appear on the social network to congratulate his partner on his new project: “Congratulations darling. Very proud of you ”, wrote the Juventus footballer.