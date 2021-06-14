Cristiano wants to continue making history in the European Championship | Excelsior

BUDAPEST

“The most beautiful record would be to win the Eurocup twice in a row”, Portuguese captain Cristiano Ronaldo said on Monday, that on Tuesday he will become the first footballer to play five editions of the continental tournament when he steps onto the pitch at the Puskas Arena to face Hungary.

The five-time Ballon d’Or He is the man-record of the competition, since he is also the footballer with the most matches (21) and the most goals (9), tied with Michel Platini.

– The covid and cancelo cancellation –

Portugal lost their starting right-back Joao Cancelo Sunday after testing positive for covid-19.

It’s a shame about Joao. But we are not worried. Covid-19 is a topic that tires everyone. The more you think about something, the more your concentration drifts towards it. We are not talking about covid-19. We follow all the indications and we are not focused on that, but on the matches, “said Ronaldo.

cmb

