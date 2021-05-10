Cristiano visits Ferrari headquarters with Juventus board of directors

05/10/2021 at 8:29 PM CEST

EFE

Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus Turin forward, went to Ferrari headquarters in Maranello on Monday together with the president of the club, Andrea Agnelli, and John Elkann, president of Exor, a Dutch monopoly controlled by the Agnelli family that is the largest shareholder of the Juventine club and a shareholder of the automobile brand, the Italian media reported.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who started this Sunday in the hard 0-3 setback suffered by Juventus at home against Milan, participated in an institutional event, according to the same sources.

The 36-year-old Portuguese striker arrived in Maranello (Modena, north), about 300 kilometers from Turin (Piedmont, northwest), in the Italian morning and he did not participate in the team’s training at Continassa.

His visit to Maranello with the Juventus leadership comes on a day when the club’s vice president, the Czech Pavel Nedved, assured the Italian television “Mediaset” that the future of CR7 will also be in Turin next season.

Cristiano has a contract with Juventus until June 30, 2022, although his continuity is in the air due to the negative results of the club, who is currently out of the Serie A Champions League spots.