The wealth of the footballers is no secret, and in that sense, Cristiano Ronaldo, with his multiple businesses in addition to the game itself, leads the table. According to the specialized magazine Forbes, the Portuguese soccer player is the first in his sport to exceed $ 1 billion in revenue throughout his professional career.

06/06/2020

Only in 2019, Cristiano entered 105 million before taxes (equivalent to about 88.5 million euros). With this amount, the Juventus player placed fourth among the people who had received the most that year, behind Kylie Jenner, model and businesswoman, Kayne Westrapper Roger Federer, tennis player, and joined the exclusive list of active athletes to overcome the barrier of 1,000 million.

In that general table, Cristiano is surpassed by the golfer Tiger Woods, who did it in 2009, and the boxer Floyd Mayweather, who caught up with them in 2017 after his battle with Conor McGregor. Already retired, the exbaloncentista Michael Jordan He is also above that barrier, as his personal brand with Nike continues to be successful to this day, and he estimates his fortune in $ 2 billion.

To understand these figures, Cristiano’s annual contracts must be broken down. Only from the brand that sponsors it, Nike, the Portuguese receives $ 20 million a year, but it also has its signature with other contracts with brands such as Herbalife Nutrition, American Tourister, Dazn, Altice, Clear or Sixpad. In addition, Cristiano owns his personal clothing brand, a hair transplant clinic, a perfume line and several hotels.

Soccer, after a 17-year career, Cristiano has entered 650 million, being the footballer in history who has won the most in this sport. Another of his sources of income is social networks. With 222 million followers on Instagram, the former Real Madrid player would have bagged 47 million in 2019 thanks to sponsored publications, according to a Hopper HQ study.