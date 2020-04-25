Cristiano Ronaldo will not move from Juventus. Despite the latest rumors about his possible departure given the economic difficulties that the Piemonte club is going through due to the coronavirus crisis, there is full confidence that the Madeira club will complete the four seasons for which it was committed in 2018.

Cristiano will continue in Turin. Both the Juventus As the player himself they are happy with their union and even the difficult situation that the coronavirus has caused will not be enough to separate them. It is true that there has been some fear that the economic impact caused by the break in all competitions and the fall in income even led them to consider if it would be convenient to get rid of Cristiano, but today is a crazy idea.

The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo to the bianconero team in the summer of 2018 gave a jump in quality and presence to the team in all areas. The Portuguese is the emblem of Serie A, the most important player, the highest paid of all. The striker feels loved in Italy and deeply clothed by his club. During all these days of confinement that is happening in Portugal, he has been in constant contact with the Turin team, pending how he felt both physically and emotionally, according to the Italian press.

In addition, the Portuguese showed his predisposition to help the club in such difficult moments and agreed to lower his profile by more than 10%. The 7th bianconero is happy in his new city and still has a challenge ahead, the main one that Juve set his eyes on: the Champions League. Cristiano considers that his stage in Italy has not yet concluded and in his desire is to fulfill his contract until 2022, time in which he hopes to contribute to the Orejona returning after more than twenty years to the showcases of the Biancon team.