Cristiano starts packing

05/17/2021

On at 22:04 CEST

To Juventus this course his few joys last between little and nothing. If Saturday’s victory against Inter and the draw of Milan The next day they rekindled hopes of qualifying for the next Champions League, yesterday’s day was again marked by rumors about Cristiano Ronaldo leaving this summer.

The cause was a video posted on the website ‘PerSempreCalcio’ in which You could see the moving of the seven luxury cars of the Portuguese striker. The vehicles left Turin transported by the Portuguese company ‘Roclo Cargo’ from Lisbon. The dissemination of this document, which quickly went viral on social networks and was shared by the country’s mainstream media, fueled rumors about the preparations for a possible move.

The veracity of the video was confirmed hours later on the radio station ‘Radio Punto Nuovo’ by Luciano Saroglia, neighbour of Christian. “When Ronaldo arrived three years ago, I saw two trucks unload cars here. Yesterday they came to remove them, I have seen Ronaldo control everything and talk to the drivers, they did not do it in Italian & rdquor ;, related the testimony, who wanted to add a more personal detail: “He was a good neighbor: there was never a party. In addition, since his arrival, security has increased a lot & rdquor ;.

To this day it is not clear where he will play Ronaldo the next season. Although he has one more year left on his contract, many voices point to his desire to leave Turin even though the Juve qualify for the Champions. After the refusal of Real Madrid, the teams that have sounded the most to sign him have been the PSG, the Sporting de Portugahe and he Manchester United. But none of the three have yet taken the step of going after him.