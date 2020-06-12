Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodríguez They have made a lightning trip aboard their private plane, bound for Portugal, skipping the health recommendations for the coronavirus pandemic. CR7 has moved alongside Georgina to the Portuguese town of Cascais to see the state of the works of the new mansion that is being built there.

06/12/2020

On at 17:34

CEST

Sport.es

This Friday the Italian calcium returns and also Christian, who plays (9:00 p.m.) the second leg of the Coppa Italia semifinal that faces Juventus and Milan. But the Portuguese has gone from the health alert and the recommendations of the Serie A before the matches.

The trip has come to light because the owner of a restaurant in Cascais posted a picture next to Cristiano Ronaldo on his social networks, in which he appears without a mask and without respecting the safety distance.

And it is not the first time that his movements have generated controversy during confinement. The Juventus forward, who was quarantined in a chalet in Madeira, attended his niece’s birthday party in May Alice Aveiro, daughter of her older brother Hugo. In a video, which was published on social networks and later deleted, Cristiano and Georgina were seen without keeping a distance at the family gathering, with at least 20 people.

On another occasion he was caught leaving to train, although he justified himself by saying that he had permission to maintain his physical shape.