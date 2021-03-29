“Cristiano should not apologize, he is an exemplary captain”

Mar 29, 2021 at 6:39 PM CEST

Cristiano Ronaldo has been the great protagonist in Portugal in the last hours, after throwing the captain’s armband to the ground pissed off by a decision of the referee in the duel between his team and Serbia. He was absolutely right in the world, since the ball that gave the Portuguese team victory in the discount had entered before the defender supposedly removed it from the line. In the end, the image that remained was that of the great anger of the Madeira crash.

Now Luxembourg arrives, in which it will be the third match of this qualifying phase for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. It will be Cristiano, who will continue to be the captain despite the bad forms he exhibited in the previous duel. This is how the locker room wants it.

“He doesn’t have to apologize for what he did. He is an exemplary captain for all of us. We all felt the frustration that he felt at the time. It was a difficult time for everyone. We know Cristiano Ronaldo very well and we all know what he can give us, “said Rubén Neves at a press conference.

The Portuguese midfielder also highlighted the importance of the game against Luxembourg, after Portugal added a single draw against Serbia and a fair victory against Azerbaijan by the minimum. A triumph seems key.