Cristiano saves the season with the Italian Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo save your season by winning the Italian Cup. The Juventus has been imposed on Atalanta in the final by 1-2, thanks to the goals from Kulusevski and Chiesa, which prevented the total collapse of the team led by Andrea Pirlo. A joy for the transalpine giant, whose fate this season in Serie A was soon sentenced. In a difficult season, in which they prematurely gave up their options to revalidate the League, the Bianconeri achieved what will be their only title of the course, avoiding closing the year in white.

The Juventinos face their worst season in recent years. The hegemony in calcium has come to an end, after the Scudetto won by Inter de Conte. Added to this are the setbacks in Champions and in Serie A itself, where they are fifth in the absence of a match, being able to be out of the next edition of the maximum continental competition.

The arrival of Andrea Pirlo the Turin team has not finished curdling. Although the former player aspired to expand his legend on the Vecchia Signora bench, the poor results at the beginning of the season have cast doubt on his worth, at this time, to lead a team of the greatness of Juve. The almighty dominator of Calcium has been overcome this course by teams like himself Inter, Atalanta, Milan and until Naples, being relegated to a fifth place that can leave him very economically depleted, in a season in which income has fallen considerably.

Despite the poor performance of the team, his star has delivered. Cristiano Ronaldo He has returned to around 40 goals, remaining within four – for the moment – of reaching a figure that has been more than usual for him in recent seasons. Some goals that, on the other hand, have not served for theirs to achieve their objectives.

The Champions, at stake

The Juventus going through the worst moment of the last decade. Having one of the best players in the world has not helped them to secure a place among the top four in Italy, which puts their presence in the league at serious risk. Champions League the next campaign. The top dominator of Serie A is going through its worst recent stage in the championship, under the command of a legend like Pirlo.

In fact, the bianconeri will play their place in the top competition on the last day and they do not depend on them. In the absence of a game to end the League, the Turinese are in fifth position, one point to reach the positions that would allow them not to leave the continental elite. But their presence among the greats does not depend on them.

The Bianconero team is measured this weekend at Bologna and needs to win and wait. Things are not looking good for a Juventus that needs, at least, the draw of one of the two teams that it has at its disposal, as long as they get their game forward.

The Milan, who is third and is one point above Cristiano’s team, he is measured at Atalanta, who does not play anything. Gasperini’s team has fulfilled the objective, it only has a symbolic runner-up game that would establish it even more among the greats of Calcium. The Naples, matched on points with Milan and that marks access to the Champions League, it is played against Hellas Verona, who can also end their season. If both win, Juve would be out of the Champions League.

Cristiano’s uncertain future

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo it is not insured at all. La Vecchia’s misstep in this edition of the Champions League sparked endless rumors that placed the Portuguese star out of Italy once the season was over. An exit that could be accelerated if they do not qualify for the top competition, despite the fact that he still has a year left on his contract.

Speculation about Portuguese has increased in recent hours. Cameras have caught the exit of his majestic cars from the mansion where he resides in Turin. The move has caused doubts about his continuity at Juventus to skyrocket, on the eve of the Eurocup.

In the continental tournament that is about to be held in June and July, CR7 will have the option of lifting a title. Portugal he defends the title achieved in 2016, but in front he will have a rival who has a great advantage. France It is, on paper, the absolute favorite to win the championship – even more so with the inclusion in its team of Benzema – although we must not forget that they already were in the previous appointment, in which they fell against the Portuguese at home and on the Nations League, of which Cristiano is current champion.