Troubled waters in Turin after the Italian Cup final, in which the Juventus lost against Naples, new cupbearer champion after beating Sarri in the penalty shootout. Gennaro Gattuso’s wards ended the Vecchia Signora’s treble dream, and criticism of Juventus are being important in the Italian press. One of those singled out is Cristiano Ronaldo, who they consider one of the great people responsible for the failure.

The Portuguese, who was not up to his standards in the Italian Cup final, left the stadium very angry. Nor should Luso like that Sarri cataloged his performance as « dull ». CR7 has not spoken about it, but the one that has charged against the Juventus coach has been his sister Elma dos Santos Aveiro. Through Instagram, the eldest of the three brothers slits against Sarri and the Juventus game and excuses the role of Cristiano.

« What else can you do? It is that, alone you cannot do miracles. I can’t understand how you can play like this. Anyway … Head high, you can’t do more, my king », he wrote on his official profile together with a compilation of photos of Cristiano Ronaldo during the match between Juventus and Naples.

Juventus 7 did not hide his frustration during and after the meeting. Her face said it all. Not surprisingly, the Italian Cup is a title that continues to resist him and is the second consecutive final lost for the Portuguese, which his sister has wanted to publicly defend by attacking Sarri.