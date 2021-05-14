“Cristiano Ronaldo’s plans do not go through Portugal”

05/14/2021 at 5:36 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, came up against the rumors that point to a possible return of the forward to Portuguese football with Sporting for Record: “At the moment his career plans do not go through Portugal”.

The Portuguese did acknowledge that his client is especially happy about the recent success of the club, who was crowned champion of the Primeira Liga again after 17 years: “Cristiano is proud of the title won by Sporting, in fact, as he has publicly demonstrated”.

In recent weeks, Cristiano Ronaldo had linked with Sporting, given that He could not continue at Juventus despite having one year left on his contract. His mother, Dolores Aveiro, has recently expressed that her wish is for the attacker to return to Portuguese football: “I will talk to him so that next year he returns to Alvalade”.

Marked in Turin

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most notable players in Juventus’ bad season, despite his great individual numbers. Those of Andrea Pirlo are out of the Champions positions with two days to go. Next weekend they face the recent championship champion, Antonio Conte’s Inter, in their fight to sneak into the top four finishers.

Portuguese is the Top scorer in Serie A with 28 goals in 32 games, six more than his immediate pursuer, the Belgian Romelu Lukaku. The attacker reached 100 goals against Sassuolo with the Juventus shirt and has between eyebrows the final of the Coppa against Atalanta.