Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal in the Portugal vs Germany of the Eurocup

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the maracdor at minute 15, after a pass from Diogo Jota. The play started after a corner kick error by Germany and it was as a result of a counterattack that Portugal managed to take advantage to score the first goal of the match. The Portuguese attacker is two goals away from breaking the goal mark in the National Teams.

Even before the goal, as budgeted, the Germany selection had had possession of the ball, creating danger in the goal of Rui Patricio, even Gosens scored a goal that was disallowed out of place.

For its part, the Lusitanian team tries to counterattack, through the speed of jotsny Bernardo silva to find Cristiano Ronaldo, who has had very little contact with the ball.

Bernardo Silva’s long pass, Diogo Jota’s transfer and Cristiano Ronaldo’s run from area to area with a subsequent touch on goal. Portugal’s perfect counter. # POR #GER pic.twitter.com/Qh1LV0p1lW – Vertical Football (@futbol_vertical) June 19, 2021

Portugal he knows he needs victory to secure his move to the next round, considering that France drew against Hungary, while Germany is obliged to win if they do not want to compromise their ticket to the second round