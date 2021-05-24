Cristiano Ronaldo’s controversial message after Juventus qualification

The Juventus They achieved their goal of qualifying for the Champions League next season with their victory over Bologna (1-4) on the last day of Serie A and Naples’ stumble against Hellas Verona (1-1). Three vital points for the bianconeros who achieved without Cristiano Ronaldo on the field. The Portuguese drew attention with his message after achieving fourth place in Serie A.

The team of Andrea Pirlo he emerged from what could have been a major failure. The JuventusAccustomed to taking over the Scudetto in recent years, she lived until the last day of Serie A with the uncertainty of whether she would make it into the top four. He faced the last day in fifth place but thanks to the away win against him Bologna and the draw of Naples certified its presence in the next Champions League by conquering the fourth place.

A victory (1-4) that the Bianconero team achieved without Cristiano Ronaldo in the countryside. The Portuguese lived in the stands a meeting of the utmost importance for the interests of the Turin team. The absence of the Portuguese was not due to an injury but to a technical decision, as he was in charge of clarifying Fabio Paratici, Juventus sports director in statements to Dazn. «Cristiano Ronaldo is not injured. We have played many games in the last days and Wednesday was a very tough game, “he said. “Together with Pirlo, they have decided that he should not start as a starter this Sunday. But it is available, “he added.

Cristiano commands silence

If striking was his absence on the pitch of the Renato Dall’Ara Stadium, not least the reaction he had himself Cristiano Ronaldo after his team achieved the goal of breaking into the top four to secure their presence in Europe’s top club competition next season. The Portuguese shared a black and white image making the gesture to shut up and another of his teammates celebrating fourth place in the locker room.

The future of the Portuguese forward continues in the air. The 7 Bianconero has one year left on his contract with Vecchia Signora, although he had been willing to leave after a rather difficult season. His high profile makes it difficult to find him a buyer who can assume his salary in the current circumstances. Continuity in the Champions League may also mean that the time has not yet come for Juventus and CR7 to part ways.