Cristiano Ronaldo would break World record at Euro 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo managed to score against Luxembourg in a match corresponding to the UEFA qualifiers, reaching 104 goals with the Portugal Selection, staying six to exceed the goal record of Ali daei with 109 annotations.

The Lusitanian star never tires of breaking records, and everything seems to indicate that the next one to break will be the top scorers at the national team level. The road to the World Cup will return until September; however, this brand could be surpassed in an unbeatable setting.

We are months away from the start of the Euro, so it would be the perfect setting for the Juventus forward to make history with Portugal, who will try to endorse his title won five years ago in France.

Performance of Cristiano Ronaldo in April: Juventus:

▪2019: 4 matches – 3 ⚽. Real Madrid:

▪2018: 5 matches 6 ⚽;

▪2017: 6 matches – 6 ⚽;

▪2016: 6 matches – 6 ⚽;

▪2015: 8 matches – 8 ⚽;

▪2014: 4 matches – 5 ⚽;

▪2013: 7 matches – 7 ⚽;

Ronaldo is six goals away, but it will not be easy, as they are located in the group of ‘death’, along with Germany, France and Hungary. The continental tournament starts on June 11 and ends on July 11.