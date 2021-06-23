Cristiano Ronaldo, World + Eurocup top scorer

06/23/2021 at 10:10 PM CEST

.

Cristiano Ronaldo, with his penalty goal against France this Wednesday, He has become the greatest gunner in history combining the final stages of the World Cup and the Euro Cup.

The Juventus forward already accumulates a total of 20, with seven in the four World Cups he has played and the thirteen he has been in the five continental tournaments in which he has participated.

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves German striker behind Miroslav Klose, World Cup top scorer with 16 goals, who added another three in the Eurocup.

The third classified is also the German Gerd Muller, who achieved 18. Fourth is another Teuton, Jurgen Klinsmann, with 16, and fifth the French Michel Platini with 14.