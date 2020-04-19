Little by little, some of Juventus’ foreign players who have passed the quarantine in their respective countries are returning to Italy. Dybala, Pjanic, Douglas Costa … but not Cristiano Ronaldo. According to the Italian press, the Portuguese does not intend to return to Turin for now until he has a definitive date of return to activity.

Cristiano Ronaldo He was the first to leave Italy to head to Portugal to pass quarantine. A decision that was quite criticized and for which the club had to act clarifying that it had permission since his mother had suffered a stroke from which he is already recovering at home. The striker went to his native Madeira with his entire family, where he has continued to exercise alone so as not to lose his tone. Cristiano opened the ban and many foreign players from the bianconero team left for their respective countries, despite the fact that this could be a drag on the team – on the return they will have to be another 15 additional days in quarantine.

Little by little Italy begins to see the light and the end of the confinement is approaching, so that the teams can resume activity while waiting to resume the competition later. Players like Pjanic, Douglas Costa or Paulo Dybala – already recovered from the coronavirus – will be available for the Bianconero group in the next few hours, but not so Cristiano Ronaldo. According to Calciomercato, the forward would have shared with his environment that he will not travel to Turin until he has a definitive date set by the club for his return.

A situation similar to that of Gonzalo Higuain. The Argentine also does not want to advance his return to Italy for family reasons – his mother is ill – for fear of the coronavirus and for discomfort with the team, according to the Italian press. The forward ends his contract in 2021 and knows that they do not have him, so the return to Turin is not attractive to him in the current circumstances.