Cristiano Ronaldo will return to Sporting Lisbon, says his mother

The future of Crisitiano Ronaldo is in the air, although he has had good numbers in the Juventus, the Portuguese is under the eye of the hurricane due to the bad collective moment of Juventus, as those led by Andrea Pirlo were left without Champions and cut his nine-year streak being champion of the A series.

After Florentino Pérez himself publicly dismissed the possible return of CR7 to Real Madrid, the European press now puts Sporting Lisboa as a possible destination for the forward, a club that has just become champion of the Primeira Liga after 19 years.

These rumors were triggered after the statements made by his mother, Dolores Aveiro, after a group of fans of the club came to his house to celebrate the title. “I am going to travel to Turin to speak with him. Next year he will play at Alvalade (Sporting stadium), I will convince him ”.

Cristiano started his career as a professional with Sportind and played 31 times before emigrating to Manchester United. In that period he scored 5 goals and provided 6 assists.

The winner of 5 Ballons d’Or is usually very aware of his former team, he used his social networks to congratulate Sporting Lisbon on their recent championship. Along with a photo showing all the footballers and coach Rúben Amorim, he wrote: “Congratulations CHAMPIONS! ”.

