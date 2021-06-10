Cristiano Ronaldo will give his life for the Bicampeonato of the Eurocopa

Five days after Portugal’s debut in the Eurocup, the captain of “las quinas”, Cristiano Ronaldo, ensures that he is “as motivated or more than in 2004”.

The 36-year-old Portuguese striker, who debuted in a Eurocup in the 2004 edition and that he was champion of the last one, held in France in the summer of 2016, he assures during an interview for the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) that he is “in this European as if it were the first”.

Also read: Acapulco Shore: Ignacia Michelson raises the temperature of her followers with ‘spicy’ photography

Far from grandiose promises, the Juventus forward does not promise titles, nor does he want to make predictions, although he made it clear that “we are going to enter every game to win.”

Cristiano Ronaldo with the Portugal National Team: ➤ 104 goals.

➤ 31 assists.

➤ 175 games.

➤ Champion of the Eurocup.

➤ UEFA Nations League Champion.

➤ All-time top scorer.

➤ Goals in all your Euros and World Cups. THE BEAST. pic.twitter.com/FyvOSEu7i3 – Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) June 9, 2021

Regarding the favoritism of revalidating the title and reaching the final at Wembley on July 11, Madeira recognizes that “expectations are high”, given the successes of recent years, in which they also won the first edition of the League of Nations.

The top scorer in the history of Portugal is also not fearful that the Portuguese are in Group F, called the “group of death”, as they face Hungary, France and Germany.

️ Cristiano Ronaldo

Motivation? “I am in this Euro 2020 as if it were the first. I feel the same or more motivated than in 2004, in my first European Championship. We are the champions of the title and we are once again part of the group of candidates to win the trophy ”. pic.twitter.com/NEGPiNBGOy – Arielipillo (@arielipillo) June 10, 2021

“These are the opponents and we are going to play against them,” he said, while showing respect for all the teams, since “there are no easy games.

Portugal will debut against Hungary in Budapest on June 15. On a personal level, Cristiano Ronaldo touches the record for top scorer with a national team, currently held by retired Iranian Ali Daei with 109 goals.

After yesterday’s goal against Israel, Cristiano has 104 goals with “las quinas” in 175 games.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content