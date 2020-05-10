In an interview with ‘beIN Sports’, United legend highlights that besides Portuguese star Eric Cantona, Bryan Robson, Roy Keane always fulfilled what was asked of them on the field

In an interview with ‘beIN Sports’, Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs recalled that Cristiano Ronaldo was one of four players who did not make Sir Alex Ferguson lose his head at the helm of the Red Devills. In addition to the Portuguese ace, Eric Cantona, Bryan Robson, Roy Keane always fulfilled what was asked of them on the field.

Cristiano Ronaldo played for Manchester United from 2003 to 2009 before moving to Real Madrid (.)

– There were only four players with whom he did not ‘lose his head’. Eric Cantona, Bryan Robson, Roy Keane and Cristiano Ronaldo. They did what they were asked to do in the field, so Sir Alex never felt the need to do so. Even in games where Cantona did nothing. He didn’t score, he didn’t run like a Tévez or a Rooney, he had no influence on the game. But Alex knew that sooner or later he was going to do something great. He knew how to deal with the stars very well and differently. He was a master of psychology and of getting the best of us – said the Welshman, who then completed.

– I have fallen out with him enough times. Enough … I would say about six or seven when I was without a few weeks of salary because I argued against him and answered. It is not always easy to be in the dressing room after a game and hear that you played badly. And I couldn’t ‘swallow’. Later, he told me that it showed that I cared, that I even appreciated it as long as I didn’t cross the line, but that he continued to fine me to show who was in charge – he concluded.

Cristiano Ronaldo played for Manchester United from 2003 to 2009 before moving to Real Madrid. There were 292 games and 118 with the Reds Devils’ shirt under the command of Sir Alex Ferguson, at Old Trafford. Together, they were three champions of the English Championship, won the Champions League of the 2007/2008 season and the World Cup.

