Cristiano Ronaldo wants to return to the club of his loves in 2022



CR7 is the leading scorer of Serie A 20/21.

Photo: Alessandro Sabattini / Getty Images

The end of the season is approaching, and therefore, the opening of the summer transfer market. Much has been rumored about him future of Cristiano Ronaldo. Generally the conclusion is that without knowing his fate yet, he was determined to leave Juventus. However, it may not happen yet. Claudio Raimondi, a journalist for the Italian media Mediaset, pointed out that the Portuguese star has no intention of leaving the club. ‘El Bicho’ would fulfill his contract, which ends in 2022, and then he would go back to the club of his loves: the Sporting Lisbon.

“He (Cristiano) has no intention of leaving Juventus. He wants to honor his contract, which expires in 2022Raimondi pointed out. Cristiano Ronaldo made his professional debut with Sporting Lisboa, club in which he was formed: he played 31 games in which he accumulated 5 goals and 7 assists. Then he took the big step to Manchester United and the rest is history.

He would come to the Portuguese club with 37 years. According to Raimondi’s details, he would sign for two years. It could be the last club of your career, and it would be a romantic way to say goodbye to the pitch.

This year, CR7 leads the Serie A scorers table, with 27 annotations in 30 games. Juventus have already lost the title, but are in the middle of a fight to secure their ticket to the UEFA Champions League, as the danger of being left out of Europe’s most important club competition is a reality.