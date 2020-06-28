Cristiano Ronaldo He has surprised everyone again with his new look. The Portuguese soccer player of Juventus was the protagonist in social networks for his new post in which he wore a somewhat peculiar style. «Starting the weekend with good vibes and good style», said the striker in the caption accompanying the photograph.

The truth is that the image did not go unnoticed among his peers who soon mocked him for his look. Benatia questioned the good style: « Come on brother … Good style I don’t know ». For his part, the Colombian Cuadrado swept home and assured that it is perfect to go along the beaches of his hometown. «Good style to walk on the beaches of Necoclí. Panita », accompanied by laughing faces.

His former colleagues Marchisio and Dani Alves They also commented on the post. The Italian midfielder commented with various smileys of laughter, while the Brazilian wrote: «I as a fashion specialist say that it is; Unforgettable! ». The ex-Juve’s message was also accompanied by several laughing faces. For his part, Bonucci answered with an « incredible ». What is clear is that the new style of the Portuguese has unleashed the laughter of all his teammates.

Christian He posted the photo a day after the 4-0 win against Lecce, where he scored a goal from the penalty spot. Happy for the triumph that brings them even closer to a new Scudetto, the Portuguese posted an image on their social media profiles dressed as a summer outfit that left no one indifferent.

It is no secret that Ronaldo is passionate about fashion and whenever he can wear a new look, with a modern style. The truth is that this new outfit has unleashed the laughter of all his followers, including his Juventus teammates.