Cristiano Ronaldo continues in Funchal passing the confinement. The Juventus footballer traveled to Madeira after suffering a stroke and the Portuguese took the opportunity to spend the quarantine on his native island with his family.

There he has continued training while Series A continues to stop due to the coronavirus. One of those trainings was held at the Choupana Stadium, fiefdom of the Nacional, a club in which Cristiano Ronaldo played before signing for Sporting From Portugal. One of the teams where the CR7 legend was born.

Funchal local newspapers They have published several photographs of Cristiano Ronaldo exercising in said stadium. There, the Portuguese footballer used to perform exercises with the ball, something that in these times of quarantine is scarce for footballers, who focus more on the physical plane.

Of the photographs, the most prominent are from a Cristiano Ronaldo testing aim by shooting on goal. In the next few days, he should return to Italy, although the health crisis caused by the coronavirus will determine if that return is made or if he has to wait longer.

Cristiano Ronaldo trains with Nacional. (dnoticias.pt)