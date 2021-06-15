Cristiano Ronaldo, top scorer in the history of the European Championship with 11 goals!

06/15/2021 at 8:11 PM CEST

Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved this Tuesday the record of goals in the history of the European Football Championship, with eleven goals in the five editions in which he has participated, after undoing with the two goals scored against Hungary the nine-goal tie that he had with the Frenchman Michel Platini.

The first, from a penalty, and the second, after a great individual play and bordering on the offside, he got them in Hungary-Portugal on Tuesday, in his 22nd match in the final phase of a European Championship, another record that no player has. As second on the list is former German international Bastian Schweinsteiger, with 18 games.

In addition, no other footballer has participated in five editions of the continental tournament.

In the final phase of the Eurocup no other player has scored as many goals as Cristiano Ronaldo, who in total, counting the qualifying rounds for the tournament, has scored 42 goals.

In the final stages, behind Ronaldo, with 11 goals, and Platini, with nine, is the Danish Ole Madsen and the English Alan Shearer, with seven goals each.

Eight other footballers have achieved six: the Dutch Ruud Van Nistelrooy and Patrick Kluivert; the French Antoine Griezmann and Thierry Henry; the Englishman Wayne Rooney; the Swede Zlatan Ibrahimovic; the Portuguese Nuno Gomes and the Russian Viktor Ponedelnik.

Another record close to the veteran captain of the Portuguese team is that of the best assistant in the history of the Eurocup, where the record is held by the Czech Karel Poborsky with eight passes on goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo accumulates six passes that ended up in the networks.

Ronaldo’s two goals against Hungary was 106 with the Portugal jersey and in national team football history he is only behind Iranian Ali Daei with 109 goals.

The Portuguese striker broke the European record as a scorer with his team (84 goals) by Ferenc Puskás during the 2018 World Cup, and this Tuesday he became the highest scorer in the history of the European Championship in the stadium that bears the legend’s name. Hungarian who also played in the Spanish national team.