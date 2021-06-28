Cristiano Ronaldo today recorded his last five seasons. | A series

For Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo, the European Championship ended, putting an end to a season full of demands for the Portuguese, from a personal point of view, because not only for his team, but also for Juventus, he is indispensable in the eleventh starter. For more than a decade it has been one of the most regular, not only because of the games played, but also because of the number of goals, records and other records that it has been responsible for breaking.

And in the five recent seasons, he has an average of 52 games played per football year (August-May, counting all the official duels of clubs and national teams. Starting with this season, in which he played a total of 55 games with Juventus and Portugal, with 44 goals scored in all competitions.

But his records in previous seasons do not drop, except for his first year with Juventus. In 2019-2020, with the coronavirus stoppage, he played 54 games, mostly as a starter, with 48 goals.

On his arrival in Italy for the 2018-2019 season, he lowered his scoring record, with 35 goals in 49 games. And it is that in his two seasons of farewell to Real Madrid, he was always at the top, completing a total of 101 games played, along with those of his team in different competitions and 89 goals scored.

Much is rumored about his future, about whether or not he will continue at Juventus, but, wherever he goes, he will continue to be at the forefront, with record numbers of games in a year and so many, which are only a sample of . physical preparation of the ‘ bug’.