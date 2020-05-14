Cristiano Ronaldo today: Barcelona could sign him earlier, why he didn’t play in Barcelona | Other Soccer Leagues | Soccer



























































































































The Portuguese had the opportunity to go to Barça in 2003. There were even meetings.

By:

Miguel Machado

May 13, 2020, 05:18 p.m.

Cristiano Ronaldo, in his beginnings, could have been a player for Barcelona and not for Real Madrid, but fate finally changed and the Portuguese did move from Manchester United to the white club.

A former club secretary, Robert Fernández, revealed that the club even met Jorge Mendes, the attacker’s representative, to seek a transfer. However, the Spanish team decided to take another footballer that did not turn out well.

“I met Jorge Mendes (representative) at a hotel after the game; I remember that Cristiano was very good that day and that Quaresma was also very good, really. There was a ‘scouter’ (talent scout) from Barça that day too, I don’t remember exactly who, and speaking with him we commented on how good they were both. In the end they decided on Quaresma, “he said in‘ Superdeporte ‘.

The Portuguese Quaresma was the one who finally arrived at the Barça club in 2003, but did not have a good step. The footballer only lasted one season and played 22 games. Then he went out to Porto.

Can you imagine Lionel Messi playing with Cristiano back then? …

