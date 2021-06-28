Cristiano Ronaldo to Courtois: “You were lucky, huh?”

06/28/2021 at 11:14 AM CEST

Moments after Portugal was eliminated (1-0) in the round of 16 of the Eurocup final, the Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo he told the Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois that he had had a lucky night.

“You were lucky, huh? The ball didn’t want to go in tonight. Good luck, man,” the Portuguese star commented to the Red Devils goalkeeper when greeting him on the field after the game, as seen in some images released this Monday by UEFA.

Courtois signed a great performance against Portugal at La Cartuja, with several decisive saves, including a foul to Cristiano Ronaldo.

His interventions, together with a good collective defense and the help of the post in the 83rd minute, kept Belgium’s goal at zero, which managed to make a profit on the goal of Thorgan Hazard in minute 42 and will be measured next Friday in Munich with talia in the quarterfinals.