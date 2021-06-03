Cristiano Ronaldo threatens Sergio Ramos’ record

06/03/2021 at 1:30 PM CEST

Spain and Portugal meet this Friday at the Wanda Metropolitano in an Iberian duel prior to Euro 2021. A friendly match, but one that will help Cristiano Ronaldo continue to increase the statistics and threaten Sergio Ramos’ match record, with 180, as a European footballer with the most wound in history. Ahead of him alone stands the Egyptian Ahmed Hassa, with 184.

Cristiano Ronaldo will play his 174th match with Portugal against Spain and will remain only 6 behind Sergio Ramos. The Portuguese have another friendly against Israel before the Eurocup, so in case your team reaches the semifinals of the continental tournament would reach 181 matches, unseating the Spanish captain.

The fight for the world record will still be in the air as of next September. Ramos’ intention is to be at the disposal of Luis Enrique again for the qualifying matches for the Qatar 2022 World Cup and, of course, Cristiano is in the same situation.

The former Real Madrid striker is 36 years old, one more than Sergio Ramos, and on a physical level he maintains the level, despite the fact that his performance at Juventus has clearly declined. For its part, Ramos has suffered a lot with injuries in the present campaign and it is not at all clear what his next destination will be if he finally leaves the white entity.