Cristiano Ronaldo He is one of the great players in the history of football and, without a doubt, the most mediatic. The Portuguese footballer is undoubtedly the galactic par excellence of the king of sports, monopolizing the spotlight of what is happening on the field of play and also outside it. In addition to his excellent performance throughout his career, the Portuguese has made his image a round business. Therefore, this season he will become the first footballer in history to reach a whopping figure of $ 1 billion in revenue.

The Portuguese will break a new record, which has escaped the reach of other great and media players such as David Beckham or Leo Messi himself. According to Forbes, not even the coronavirus crisis will prevent him from reaching that number once the season ends. Well, despite the fact that Juventus is proposing salary cuts for the members of its first team in the coming months, the gross salary that the Portuguese will receive this campaign will be 46 million, to which we must add another important amount: advertising.

In his early years at Manchester United, he already emerged as one of the best players in the world. Proof of this is the first Ballon d’Or that he won in 2008. He was already one of the greats of world sport, but he was with his transfer to Real Madrid where he reached his highest level, both in sports and in the media.

The Madrid team paid 96 million euros for him, which fell short seeing the volume of business they managed to do. In the Madrid team Cristiano Ronaldo did nothing more than break records not only on the pitch, where he kept a titanic fight with Messi, but also economically. His contract with Real Madrid reached 47 million gross per year during his last two seasons.

To this we must add the constant growth in performance due to the exploitation of your image. Something that, despite leaving the Bernabéu has not stopped. Without going any further, it is estimated that last year, the already bianconero player pocketed an amount that is around 50 million euros beyond salary he has at Juventus.

Total, last year Cristiano Ronaldo billed 100 million euros, although this amount will decrease this season as a result of the coronavirus. The Portuguese you could lose up to a quarter of your turnover as a result of the pandemic that keeps part of the world population confined. Without football, salaries suffer and advertising contracts too, and, of course, the highest are the ones that go down the most.

First footballer to win a billion

Nevertheless, The nearly 75 million that Cristiano Ronaldo will earn this season will lead him to become the first player to reach the figure of one billion. The player will add throughout his extensive and successful sports career the $ 1 billion, being the first footballer to achieve it.

In this, there is no debate. Cristiano is the one who enters the most and the one who has done the most throughout his career. Only two athletes have reached these amounts. The first to do it was Tiger Woods. The golfer completed them in 2009, when he had a 13-year career and was on the cusp. Three years ago, in 2017, Floyd Mayweather he became the second athlete to do so. A podium of privileged sports who will now join the Portuguese star.