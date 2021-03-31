Cristiano Ronaldo: the anger with the bracelet ends in a charity to help a baby

Much has been said about the anger of Cristiano Ronaldo after not conceding a ghost goal in the 94th minute, which would have made it 2-3 against Serbia. The captain threw his armband to the ground as a result of his anger, a gesture that was widely criticized but that has had a happy ending. A worker collected it and donated it to a children’s association, which is seeking funds to pay for the treatment and operation of a six-month-old baby.

A stadium worker Ratko Mitic of Belgrade, on which the Serbia – Portugal, second duel of the qualifying phase for the World Cup in Qatar, picked up the captain’s armband that he had thrown to the ground Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese reacted like this after seeing how the referee did not grant him a phantom goal in injury time that would have meant 2-3 for the Portuguese team. The forward took off his armband, threw it to the ground and left the pitch before whistling for the end. A gesture that, for some, should cost him the captaincy.

However, that gesture has had a great ending. The worker who collected the bracelet donated it to a children’s association that raised funds to help a Serbian baby, Gavril Durdevic, with spinal muscular atrophy. He needs 2.5 million euros for his treatment and operation, an amount that no longer seems impossible to achieve. They have put the bracelet up for auction and in just a few hours it has already broken the national collection record, according to the Serbian newspaper Telegraf.