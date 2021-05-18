Cristiano Ronaldo takes his cars from Turin: goodbye to Juventus?

Much is said about the future of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese footballer seems determined to leave the Juventus, but teams like Real Madrid They have already closed the doors. Now the rumors are soaring after a video was shared in which a transport company is seen taking their cars from their home in Turin.

The company Rodo Cargo, based in Lisbon, has been in charge of transporting the vehicles of Cristiano Ronaldo. In the video that has been leaked, the workers are seen uploading several of the sports that the soccer player owns. Juventus to get them out of Turin, although the place to which they have been taken is not known.

The mother of Cristiano Ronaldo He has assured that he will try to convince him to sign for him Sporting from Portugal, but the representative of the footballer, Jorge Mendes, has said that the near future of the forward of the Juventus does not happen, for now, for Portugal. Despite these contradictory statements, the intention of the Portuguese is to leave the Juventus when this season ends.

This video has been shared by the Per Semper Calcio website and has triggered all the rumors about the future of Cristiano Ronaldo. Juventus ‘7’ still has to play the final of the Coppa against Atalanta and close the Serie A at home against Bolonia.