Cristiano Ronaldo stays in his underwear to cheer on Juventus fans

To the footballer Cristiano Ronaldo He has never been too embarrassed to appear on his Instagram account wearing only a pair of tight underpants, which are usually his own underwear line for that. CR7 and, furthermore, because the Portuguese athlete has a worked and chiseled physique that, all told, is perfect for promoting intimate fashion items.

However, the latest publication shared by the forward of the Juventus Turin in his platform profile, in which he appears in the locker room with some colleagues who also wear light clothes, is not really aimed at raising the body temperature of his most staunch followers, as well as that of a good part of virtual public opinion, but rather to encourage all the fans of his team in the face of the crucial match that the Vecchia Signora will play this Wednesday in the framework of the Italian league.

After the umpteenth stumble suffered by the men trained by Andrea Pirlo last weekend, in a match in which they lost to Atalanta by a goal to nil, Juve now faced Parma. An inferior rival who gave them a fight, but who took three goals from Turin. Cristiano’s message aims to instill encouragement to the ‘tifosi’ in the face of a key match, essential to continue aspiring to occupy at least one of the first three positions in the classification.

“Work done, we have to keep fighting,” wrote the ball star after his last and intense training session, a few words that show how hard he is trying, as well as the rest of the squad, to finish in the best possible way a 2020/21 campaign that, for the moment, worries the fans of Juventus in Turin a lot.