Cristiano Ronaldo has stayed in Funchal, the capital of the island of Madeira. The Portuguese’s private jet departed this Sunday from the airport named after Cristiano Ronaldo without its owner and family. According to information from different Portuguese media, Cristiano Ronaldo’s private jet left for Italy full of equipment, two cooks and a personal security guard, who were with the family while they passed the confinement in Madeira.

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in Madeira on March 9, hours after the match with Inter, the last one before the suspension of the Italian championship due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Almost two months later, the Portuguese international is preparing to leave the island for the return of training, first, and the resumption of competition, later, which still has no official date, in Italian football.

Juventus demanded the presence of all players in Turin before 18 this month, to return to work, but Cristiano Ronaldo has been trying to get out of Funchal airport without success. According to the television channel, the arrival and departure of the private plane had been scheduled three times, but without success. The problem was the departure of the private jet from Madrid – Barajas airport.

Ronaldo, According to the Récord newspaper, he planned to leave Madeira on Sunday to start a 14-day quarantine before joining the training.

However, the current state of emergency in Spain He has changed the initial plans of the player who, according to the newspaper, went through traveling on his private plane to Madrid so that his partner, Georgina Rodríguez, and their children would stay in the Spanish capital, before continuing their journey to Turin.

However, as the ‘Diario de Noticias’ has advanced, it is expected that in the next few hours Cristiano Ronaldo and his entire family will leave the island in the direction of Turin.

