Cristiano Ronaldo sends an emotional gift to help a little boy in Serbia

A shirt donated by the Portuguese international Cristiano Ronaldo has been auctioned this Tuesday for 11,000 euros, which will be used for the medical treatment of a Serbian child.

The child is eight months old, suffers from spinal muscular atrophy and needs medical assistance abroad, the portal reported. Mozzart sport.

The Juventus player sent his signed jersey up for auction after the captain’s armband that he tossed onto the grass at the end of the World Cup qualifying match between Portugal and Serbia on March 27 in Belgrade was sold for 64,000 euros in April, outraged by the annulment of a goal.

The bracelet was collected by a firefighter at the stadium and given up for auction to raise funds.

After Ronaldo, also the Argentine Lionel Messi sent his Barcelona jersey for auction for the treatment of the child and its sale is expected in the next few days. Several players from the Serbian national team are also taking part in this humanitarian action.

