Cristiano Ronaldo says goodbye to the Juventus dressing room

05/27/2021

On at 18:36 CEST

Cristiano Ronaldo could be one of the protagonists of the transfer market. According to the Italian newspaper Il Messaggero, the Portuguese forward would have informed the dressing room that, three years after his arrival, he intends to leave Juventus this summer.

The captain of the Portuguese team, who today begins preparations for the next European Championship, Contract with Vecchia Signora ends in June 2022, but rumors about his departure have not stopped happening. First, the transfer of his luxury cars made one think that the Portuguese star was preparing his suitcases to leave Turin, rumors that have been increased after an enigmatic message on social networks.

Through a post on Instagram, Cristiano Ronaldo took stock of his stay at Juventus. A balance that was interpreted as a farewell by many fans. “With these achievements I have reached a goal that had marked me from the first day I arrived in Italy: to win Serie A, the Cup and the Super Cup., and also to be Best Player and Top Scorer in this great soccer country full of tremendous players, giant clubs and a very own soccer culture. “

The main obstacle that could precipitate the departure of the Portuguese star was that Juventus failed to qualify for the Champions League. Finally, Vecchia Signora reached fourth place on the last day of the domestic championship thanks to Napoli’s draw against Hellas Verona, but rumors about their departure have not dissipated.

In this way, Cristiano Ronaldo could look for his last great adventure at 36 years old. An adventure that has a certain aroma of return, since Manchester United and Sporting de Portugal are the clubs with which it has been associated the most. If the rumors are confirmed, Cristiano will say goodbye to Italy after three seasons at Juventus in which he has recorded a whopping 101 goals and 22 assists.