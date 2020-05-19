After a 10-week absence, Cristiano Ronaldo showed up at Juventus sports city on Tuesday and left smiling after three hours.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner had to serve 15 days in isolation at his residence in Turin after passing confinement in his native Portugal.

He had not been with his teammates since the Serie A leaders beat Inter Milan 2-0 on March 8, after which he traveled to Madeira, the island where he was born.

Series A was suspended the next day when the Italian government ordered a quarantine across the country. The league is hoping to resume the season on June 13 if it can reach an agreement with the government, which has banned sporting events until June 14.

Outside the Juve sports facilities in Turin, several journalists and photographers waited for Ronaldo, who arrived alone at the wheel of a Jeep. He was the first of several Juventus players to leave Italy during the reported confinement back with the team.

When he left the premises, Ronaldo rolled down the window of the vehicle, smiled and waved his thumb up.

Like all Serie A players, the striker underwent a test for coronavirus and other physical tests. Juventus did not immediately disclose the test results.

Three Juve players – Paulo Dybala, Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi – tested positive for COVID-19 during confinement. All three have recovered.

Ronaldo was at a great level at the time of the stoppage of Italian football, with 21 goals in 22 Serie A matches. In his penultimate match before the suspension, Ronaldo celebrated his 1,000th official match by signing a goal for the 11th straight match in the league. This allowed him to equal the Serie A record that Gabriel Batistuta set in 1994 and equaled by Fabio Quagliarella last season.

In his second season at Juventus, Ronaldo is aiming for a second title followed by Serie A. The Bianconeri are one point ahead of Lazio, their immediate pursuer.

In the Champions League, Juventus needs to reverse 1-0 against Lyon in the round of 16.

Juventus drew 1-1 with Milan in the first leg of the semifinals of the Italian Cup, rescuing equality thanks to a penalty goal by Ronaldo in discounts.

During confinement, Ronaldo frequently shared his workouts at home on social media. Six days ago, he uploaded a video on Instagram in which he kicked the ball with his son.

