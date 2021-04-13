Cristiano Ronaldo receives harsh criticism: “he has never been a leader and he never will be”



Cristiano Ronaldo criticized after being erased from the round of 16 series against FC Porto.

Photo: ALESSANDRO DI MARCO / EFE

Cristiano Ronaldo has been questioned on more than one occasion in his career at Juventus. Either because he does not score, because he scores for small teams or because he seeks to define himself, he has always been the focus of criticism. However, on this occasion several iconic Serie A players attacked the Portuguese.

“It is no longer the same as last season. His nervousness has to do with the fact that he has realized that he is no longer capable of generating the same impact”Were the words of Walter Zenga, a figure from Inter Milan with whom he played more than 400 games with the ‘neroazzurro’.

After Ronaldo’s discreet performance in the game against Genoa, in which his team won 3-1, the goalkeeper was very critical of the Portuguese, who is frustrated. “As a man and a great champion, he is angry with himself”Zenga explained.

“Ronaldo has never been a leader and never will be”

However, Zenga was not the only one who judged and questioned the Juventus star. Massimo Mauro, a former Udinese, Juventus and Napoli footballer who now works for the media was very blunt when referring to Cristiano.

“Cristiano has never been a leader and never will be. It is a company and what matters is its billing and not that of the team. Cristiano does not take his teammates, he wants his teammates to give him the ball to score. A great soloist, not a team player “, he claimed.

“On an individual level he did well. He has always scored and it cannot be said that he has not been up to the task. Plus, it’s huge in terms of marketing. Of course, from the point of view of sports results, Juve has not improved with him and it has even worsened in the Champions League “, stated Mauro

“That’s why it is better that they separate the roads: Cristiano can start elsewhere and Juve removes a huge economic obstacle.” The former footballer who did not hold back in criticizing the Portuguese ended.