Cristiano Ronaldo questions his continuity with Juventus

The Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus forward, considered this Monday, in an analysis of his season, that he achieved “the goal” that he set since his arrival in Italian football, that of winning all the national trophies, Serie A, the Super Cup and the Cup.

Cristiano wrote a long message on his Instagram account, followed by 289 million users, to analyze the just finished campaign, in which Juventus finished fourth in Serie A and won the Super Cup and the Italian Cup. The Portuguese forward was also the top scorer in Serie A with 29 goals.

Also read: Cruz Azul vs Santos: TV Azteca will broadcast the final return of the Clausura 2021

“The lives and careers of all great players are marked by ups and downs. Year after year we measure ourselves against great players and ambitious challenges, so we always have to give our best. This year we could not win Serie A, congratulations to Inter for a deserved title. However, I have to give value to everything we achieved in this campaign with Juventus at the team and personal level, “Cristiano wrote.

“The Italian Super Cup, the Italian Cup and the title of top scorer fill me with joy, especially because of the difficulty they require in a country where it is not easy to win. With these achievements, I achieved the goal that I set for myself from the first the day I arrived in Italy: to win the Serie A, the Cup and the Super Cup, and also to be the best player and the maximum gunner, “he continued.

The Portuguese also pointed out that, despite the fact that soccer is a collective sport, “it is by exceeding our limits that we help our teams to achieve their objectives.”

CR7 highlighted that he is already a league, cup and Super Cup champion, as well as the best player and top scorer, in England, Spain and Italy.

“I scored more than a hundred goals for a club in England. Spain and Italy. Nothing compares to knowing that I left my mark in all the countries where I played,” Cristiano stressed.

“Thanks to everyone who was part of this trip,” he concluded.

Cristiano’s message comes at a time of uncertainty about his future at Juventus, with which he has a contract until 2022, and in Italy some media speculate on whether it is a message that precedes his goodbye

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content