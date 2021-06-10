Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal friendly match against Israel | National teams

The Portuguese team beat Israel’s modest team 4-0 today, in a match in which the Portuguese did not convince, they offered many doubts in all their lines and Joao Félix had no minutes. One of the protagonists of the game was the Portuguese of Manchester Unirted Bruno Fernandes, who scored the first and last goals, while Cristiano scored the second for Portugal.

In the first half it was difficult for Portugal to find the fluidity of the game and despite arriving clearly, he did not manage to open the can until the last minutes.

The Betic William Carvalho was not very precise and Ruben Neves did not take control of the game either, while Cristiano wasted some clear, such as the one he had in the 35th minute, when he finished at pleasure inside the area after a pass from Bruno Fernandes and the ball crashed into a defender. In the 41st minute, after an intermission on the right of the City Cancelo side, the first goal came. The play ended with the pass back so that Bruno Fernandes crossed the ball without the goalkeeper Marciano being able to do anything.

And two minutes later, against which Bernardo Silva led, it served for Cristiano and he beat the Israeli goalkeeper inside the area so that the first half ended with 2-0. The bet of Fernando Santos drew attention, who initially bet on Granada goalkeeper Rui Silva and left Joao Félix on the bench.

In the second half, Diogo Jota stayed in the locker room and striker André Silva, the second top scorer in the Bundesliga this season at the service of Eintracht Frankfurt, entered. In ’57 and ’60, first Bernardo Silva and then Cristiano had clear chances, but they didn’t know how to finish well. However, and despite the additions of Pote, Guedes or Renato Sanches, Portugal was still too flat in the second half.

Israel was even able to reduce differences with an excellent play on the right wing that PSV Zahavi striker Rui Silva finished off and narrowly missed. The 3-0 put the winger Joao Cancelo in the 84th minute, who in a personal move on the right got rid of a cut from his defender and crossed to the back of the net with a changed leg.

And the sentence was signed with a goal by Bruno Fernandes, who starred in a superb shot from outside the area that entered the Israeli squad. A meeting without too many positive readings for Portugal in the absence of six days before their first official match at the European Championship, where they will face Hungary.

Record of the party: 4 – Portugal: Rui Silva; João Cancelo, Rúben Dias (Danilo, min. 61), Pepe, Nuno Mendes; Rúben Neves (Moutinho), Bruno Fernandes, William Carvalho (Renato Sanches), Bernardo Silva (Gonçalo Guedes); Cristiano Ronaldo (Pote) and Diogo Jota (André Silva, min. 45). 0

Israel: Martian; Dasa (Malede, min. 87), Tibi, Dgani (Baltaksa, min. 72), Arad; Natcho (Khalaila, min. 62), Lavi (Zargari, min. 87), Menachem (Hanna, min. 45); Kinda (Abu Fani, min. 62), Zahavi and Solomon. –

Goals: 1-0, min. 41: Bruno Fernandes; 2-0, min. 43: Cristiano Ronaldo; 3-0, min. 84: I cancel; 4-0, min. 90: Bruno Fernandes.

Referee: Jeremie Pignard (French), who admonished Dgani for Israel.

Incidents: Friendly match played at the José Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon without an audience due to the restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic, which serves as preparation for the Eurocup for the Portuguese team.

.