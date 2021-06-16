Cristiano Ronaldo! Paul Pogba removes beer bottle during press conference

Paul pogba, midfielder of the France selection and from Manchester United, “Applied” Cristiano Ronaldo’s and withdrew a bottle of beer that was in front of him during the press conference after the match against the Germany selection, on matchday 1 of Euro 2021.

When he was about to answer questions from the press, Pogba took a bottle of Heineken, one of the sponsors of the competition, and put it on the floor, and then continue with the conference.

Interestingly, Heneken is the brand that delivers the player of the match award during Euro 2021, which Paul Pogba won after the French National Team’s duel against the German National Team.

# EURO2020 || Pogba doesn’t like beer Yesterday Cristiano Ronaldo removed the Coca-Cola bottles and today the #FRA player lowered a Heineken bottle (Heineken presented the man of the match award) pic.twitter.com/UCN20KMrzF – Double Five (In ) (@ doble5mx) June 16, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo’s action with the Coca Cola bottle after the Portuguese National Team duel had severe consequences for the soft drink brand, so now we will have to wait for what happens to the beer shares after Pogba’s gesture.

